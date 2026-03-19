Divergent Paths: The U.S. and Israel's Conflicting Strategies in the Iran War
The U.S. and Israel have differing objectives in their conflict with Iran, with Israel targeting Iran's leadership and the U.S. focused on Iran's missile and naval capabilities. Discrepancies in strategy have arisen, reflecting a nuanced approach to handling Iran's potential nuclear threat and regional influence.
The U.S. and Israel are engaged in a military campaign against Iran, but their goals diverge significantly, according to U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.
While Israel seeks to disable Iran's leadership, President Trump is focused on dismantling Iran's ballistic missile program and naval capacity, she reported at the House intelligence committee's annual hearing.
The differences became more pronounced as tensions escalated, with Israel targeting Iranian clerics and military leaders, whereas the U.S. prioritized missile-related sites. Gabbard highlighted these conflicting objectives during her testimony in a detailed briefing on global threats to U.S. security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Energy Tensions: Trump Urges Israel Against Further Iran Strikes
Trump Administration Moves to Overhaul Federal Education Structure
Crisis at Sea: Trump Administration's Stealth Siege on Cuba
Trump Taps Japan for Support Amid Tensions with Iran and Rising Oil Prices
Trump and Takaichi: Tensions Rise as Allies Question Iran Strategy