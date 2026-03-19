Divergent Paths: The U.S. and Israel's Conflicting Strategies in the Iran War

The U.S. and Israel are engaged in a military campaign against Iran, but their goals diverge significantly, according to U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

While Israel seeks to disable Iran's leadership, President Trump is focused on dismantling Iran's ballistic missile program and naval capacity, she reported at the House intelligence committee's annual hearing.

The differences became more pronounced as tensions escalated, with Israel targeting Iranian clerics and military leaders, whereas the U.S. prioritized missile-related sites. Gabbard highlighted these conflicting objectives during her testimony in a detailed briefing on global threats to U.S. security.

(With inputs from agencies.)