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Delhi on High Alert Ahead of Eid: Ensuring Peace Amid Communal Tensions

Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, security measures have been increased in Delhi's Dwarka district after communal tensions in Uttam Nagar following a Holi incident. With monitors on social media and heightened police presence, authorities aim to ensure a safe Eid celebration without further violence or provocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:38 IST
Delhi on High Alert Ahead of Eid: Ensuring Peace Amid Communal Tensions
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Security measures have been heightened in Delhi's Dwarka district, particularly in Uttam Nagar, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. This follows a surge in communal tension after a man was killed during Holi, prompting the Delhi High Court to direct police to prevent further unrest.

The Delhi Police have implemented extensive measures, including rooftop surveillance and over 100 picket points, to ensure the festival passes peacefully. Sensitive areas like Hastsal village, the scene of the violence, have reinforced police presence. Appropriate action has been instructed to prevent any escalation, receiving backing from senior officials and political leaders calling for calm.

Authorities are particularly focused on preventing provocation via social media and have removed inflammatory content. Additional police forces and Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed, with community initiatives aimed at fostering peace. Civil society groups urge decisive action to avert further communal unrest.

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