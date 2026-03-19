Hydrating New Delhi: NDMC's Expansive Water ATM Initiative

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) unveiled a pioneering 'Water ATM' in Chanakyapuri this Thursday, marking a significant stride in infrastructure enhancement designed to bolster access to safe drinking water.

This initiative addresses the rampant water shortages experienced during peak summer months. NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Chahal highlighted that the Water ATM at Nehru Park is merely the first of 50 planned installations.

As part of the Summer Action Plan, more units will soon be established, covering NDMC schools and other public spaces. At present, 37 water ATMs are operational, with future plans to provide more free dispensers at various locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)