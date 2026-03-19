US-Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate Energy Crisis

As tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran reach new heights, US President Donald Trump has advised Israel against further attacks on Iranian natural gas facilities. Escalations in this conflict have led to a sharp increase in global energy prices, affecting vital energy markets.

The hostilities have severely impacted major players, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, leading to operational disruptions in highly strategic energy assets. Trump's call comes amid climbing domestic fuel prices, creating political pressure as the global energy crisis deepens.

International allies have shown reluctance to intervene in the conflict, citing unclear objectives and limited control. Meanwhile, economic fallout continues, with surging energy costs affecting markets worldwide, prompting efforts to stabilize energy supplies and policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)