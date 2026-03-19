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Incomplete Rescue: Legal Scrutiny on Noida Techie's Tragic Drowning

The Allahabad High Court scrutinizes the rescue operations following Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta's drowning in a trench. The court questions the response team's timing and the remedial steps taken by NOIDA authorities. Further affidavits are requested to clarify emergency measures and responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:02 IST
Incomplete Rescue: Legal Scrutiny on Noida Techie's Tragic Drowning
Yuvraj Mehta
  • Country:
  • India

Noida's tech scene mourns the tragic drowning of Yuvraj Mehta, whose rescue operations are now under scrutiny. The Allahabad High Court questioned why enough wasn't done when emergency teams arrived timely at the scene in Sector 150, Noida.

The court criticized NOIDA authorities, demanding answers regarding the coordination of rescue operations and the presence of a Nodal Officer for emergencies. It highlighted the lack of detailed information in the affidavits presented.

Justice is sought for Mehta's untimely death as legal proceedings progress. The court set March 20 for the next hearing, seeking clarifications from SDRF and NDRF on the events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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