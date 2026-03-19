Incomplete Rescue: Legal Scrutiny on Noida Techie's Tragic Drowning

Noida's tech scene mourns the tragic drowning of Yuvraj Mehta, whose rescue operations are now under scrutiny. The Allahabad High Court questioned why enough wasn't done when emergency teams arrived timely at the scene in Sector 150, Noida.

The court criticized NOIDA authorities, demanding answers regarding the coordination of rescue operations and the presence of a Nodal Officer for emergencies. It highlighted the lack of detailed information in the affidavits presented.

Justice is sought for Mehta's untimely death as legal proceedings progress. The court set March 20 for the next hearing, seeking clarifications from SDRF and NDRF on the events.

(With inputs from agencies.)