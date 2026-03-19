Left Menu

KZN Premier Ntuli Backs Community Safety Structures as Key to Crime Prevention

Speaking at the Provincial Community Safety Structures Leadership Training underway at Mfolozi Casino, Ntuli emphasised that empowered communities are central to building safer neighbourhoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:34 IST
KZN Premier Ntuli Backs Community Safety Structures as Key to Crime Prevention
Image Credit: Twitter(@kzngov)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has reaffirmed the vital role of community-based safety structures in tackling crime, positioning them as frontline partners in strengthening prevention efforts across the province.

Speaking at the Provincial Community Safety Structures Leadership Training underway at Mfolozi Casino, Ntuli emphasised that empowered communities are central to building safer neighbourhoods.

Strengthening Grassroots Crime Prevention

The two-day training programme (March 18–19, 2026), hosted by the Office of the Premier in partnership with the Department of Community Safety and Liaison, has brought together leaders of community safety formations from across KwaZulu-Natal.

The initiative aims to:

  • Strengthen community policing frameworks

  • Enhance rural safety mechanisms

  • Improve coordination between communities and law enforcement agencies

  • Build leadership capacity within safety structures

Officials described the programme as part of a broader effort to institutionalise community-led crime prevention.

Community Structures as ‘First Line of Defence’

Ntuli highlighted that community safety formations play a crucial role in:

  • Early detection of criminal activity

  • Strengthening communication with police

  • Improving response times to incidents

“Volunteerism, local knowledge and community trust place these structures at the forefront of preventative policing,” he said.

He stressed that these formations serve as a critical bridge between residents and law enforcement, enabling more responsive and effective policing.

Focus on Leadership, Ethics, and Governance

The training programme is designed not just to operationalise community safety structures but to ensure they function with discipline, accountability, and strategic alignment.

Key topics covered include:

  • Foundations of community safety leadership

  • Legal frameworks and governance

  • Ethical leadership and accountability

  • Collaboration and coordination mechanisms

  • Crime prevention strategies

  • Development of community action plans

Empowering Communities for Sustainable Safety

The provincial government reiterated its commitment to:

  • Supporting and capacitating community safety structures

  • Promoting active citizen participation in crime prevention

  • Building a coordinated, multi-stakeholder safety ecosystem

Ntuli urged participants to apply the training in their communities by:

  • Improving reporting systems

  • Strengthening coordination with police

  • Driving local safety initiatives

Towards an Integrated Safety Strategy

The initiative forms part of KwaZulu-Natal’s broader strategy to combat crime through integrated, community-driven approaches, particularly in areas facing high crime rates.

By equipping local leaders with skills and tools, the province aims to create resilient communities capable of preventing crime before it occurs.

 

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026