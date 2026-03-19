KZN Premier Ntuli Backs Community Safety Structures as Key to Crime Prevention

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has reaffirmed the vital role of community-based safety structures in tackling crime, positioning them as frontline partners in strengthening prevention efforts across the province.

Speaking at the Provincial Community Safety Structures Leadership Training underway at Mfolozi Casino, Ntuli emphasised that empowered communities are central to building safer neighbourhoods.

Strengthening Grassroots Crime Prevention

The two-day training programme (March 18–19, 2026), hosted by the Office of the Premier in partnership with the Department of Community Safety and Liaison, has brought together leaders of community safety formations from across KwaZulu-Natal.

The initiative aims to:

Strengthen community policing frameworks

Enhance rural safety mechanisms

Improve coordination between communities and law enforcement agencies

Build leadership capacity within safety structures

Officials described the programme as part of a broader effort to institutionalise community-led crime prevention.

Community Structures as ‘First Line of Defence’

Ntuli highlighted that community safety formations play a crucial role in:

Early detection of criminal activity

Strengthening communication with police

Improving response times to incidents

“Volunteerism, local knowledge and community trust place these structures at the forefront of preventative policing,” he said.

He stressed that these formations serve as a critical bridge between residents and law enforcement, enabling more responsive and effective policing.

Focus on Leadership, Ethics, and Governance

The training programme is designed not just to operationalise community safety structures but to ensure they function with discipline, accountability, and strategic alignment.

Key topics covered include:

Foundations of community safety leadership

Legal frameworks and governance

Ethical leadership and accountability

Collaboration and coordination mechanisms

Crime prevention strategies

Development of community action plans

Empowering Communities for Sustainable Safety

The provincial government reiterated its commitment to:

Supporting and capacitating community safety structures

Promoting active citizen participation in crime prevention

Building a coordinated, multi-stakeholder safety ecosystem

Ntuli urged participants to apply the training in their communities by:

Improving reporting systems

Strengthening coordination with police

Driving local safety initiatives

Towards an Integrated Safety Strategy

The initiative forms part of KwaZulu-Natal’s broader strategy to combat crime through integrated, community-driven approaches, particularly in areas facing high crime rates.

By equipping local leaders with skills and tools, the province aims to create resilient communities capable of preventing crime before it occurs.