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President Murmu Inaugurates Oncology Block at Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram, Calls for Accessible Cancer Care

Addressing the gathering, the President described the Ramakrishna Mission as a unique embodiment of spiritual consciousness combined with humanitarian service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vrindavan | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:46 IST
President Murmu Inaugurates Oncology Block at Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram, Calls for Accessible Cancer Care
Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu on Friday inaugurated the Nand Kishor Somani Oncology Block at the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram in Vrindavan, marking a significant step toward strengthening affordable cancer care infrastructure in the region.

The new oncology facility is expected to enhance access to timely diagnosis, screening, and treatment, particularly for economically vulnerable patients, aligning with India’s broader push toward inclusive healthcare.

Ramakrishna Mission: A Legacy of Spiritual Service and Social Welfare

Addressing the gathering, the President described the Ramakrishna Mission as a unique embodiment of spiritual consciousness combined with humanitarian service.

She highlighted the legacy of:

  • Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, whose spiritual vision inspired a movement

  • Swami Vivekananda, who institutionalised this vision for public welfare

“The Mission has consistently shown that love, service, and compassion are the highest expressions of spirituality,” she said, adding that selfless service remains the true path to realizing the divine.

Cancer Care: A Critical Healthcare Priority

Emphasizing the urgency of addressing cancer, President Murmu noted that:

  • Cancer remains one of the most serious health challenges globally

  • Early detection and timely treatment are crucial for survival

However, she pointed out that high treatment costs often make care inaccessible for many families, underlining the need for institutions that combine medical excellence with a spirit of service.

The newly inaugurated oncology block aims to address this gap by:

  • Promoting early screening and awareness

  • Providing accessible treatment options

  • Supporting patients with holistic care and dignity

Strengthening Healthcare Through Public Welfare Institutions

The President stressed that institutions like the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram play a vital role beyond clinical care by:

  • Instilling hope and confidence in patients

  • Upholding human dignity during treatment

  • Extending support to families during difficult times

She praised the Mission for demonstrating how modern medical science and compassion can work together to deliver impactful healthcare outcomes.

Ayushman Bharat Expanding Access to Cancer Treatment

Highlighting government initiatives, President Murmu said India is making sustained efforts to ensure universal access to quality healthcare.

Key developments include:

  • Ayushman Bharat, providing affordable healthcare to millions

  • Inclusion of cancer treatment under the scheme, benefiting economically weaker sections

These efforts are aimed at reducing the financial burden on patients while improving healthcare accessibility nationwide.

Health as the Foundation of Viksit Bharat

The President underscored that achieving the vision of a “strong and self-reliant India” depends fundamentally on the health and well-being of its citizens.

She called for:

  • Greater focus on preventive healthcare

  • Expansion of screening and awareness programmes

  • Continued investment in healthcare infrastructure

A Step Toward Inclusive and Compassionate Healthcare

The inauguration of the oncology block represents a meaningful advancement in community-driven healthcare delivery, particularly in regions where access to specialized cancer care remains limited.

President Murmu expressed confidence that the Ramakrishna Mission’s continued efforts will:

  • Improve health outcomes

  • Strengthen community trust in healthcare systems

  • Contribute to India’s broader public health goals

As India expands its healthcare infrastructure, initiatives that blend service, affordability, and advanced treatment are set to play a crucial role in building a healthier nation.

 

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