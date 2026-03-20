India Aids Afghanistan with Vital Medical Supplies After Airstrike

In a significant move to support Afghanistan, India has dispatched a 2.5-tonne shipment of emergency medicines and medical equipment following a devastating airstrike by Pakistan on March 16. This attack resulted in the deaths of approximately 400 individuals and left over 250 injured in Kabul.

Condemning the attack, India's external affairs ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed the consignment was aimed at aiding the swift recovery and medical treatment of those injured. India has expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan and reiterated its commitment to providing humanitarian support during this crisis.

The Pakistani military's recent airstrikes in Afghanistan reflect an escalating conflict between the nations. India's response, through humanitarian aid, emphasizes its stance against the violence and willingness to assist Afghanistan's recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)