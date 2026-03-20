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India Aids Afghanistan with Vital Medical Supplies After Airstrike

India has shipped a 2.5-tonne consignment of medical supplies to Afghanistan, aiding treatment for victims injured in a March 16 airstrike by Pakistan. This act of support, following the airstrike that killed around 400 people, underscores India's commitment to humanitarian aid for Afghanistan amidst escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:18 IST
India Aids Afghanistan with Vital Medical Supplies After Airstrike
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In a significant move to support Afghanistan, India has dispatched a 2.5-tonne shipment of emergency medicines and medical equipment following a devastating airstrike by Pakistan on March 16. This attack resulted in the deaths of approximately 400 individuals and left over 250 injured in Kabul.

Condemning the attack, India's external affairs ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed the consignment was aimed at aiding the swift recovery and medical treatment of those injured. India has expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan and reiterated its commitment to providing humanitarian support during this crisis.

The Pakistani military's recent airstrikes in Afghanistan reflect an escalating conflict between the nations. India's response, through humanitarian aid, emphasizes its stance against the violence and willingness to assist Afghanistan's recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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