Tragedy in Jharkhand: Lightning Strikes Claim Three Lives

Three women tragically lost their lives due to lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday, according to local officials.

In Bandarchuwa village, Shama Praveen, 35, died after being struck by lightning while collecting mahua flowers. Her daughter and sister-in-law sustained injuries during the incident and are currently hospitalized at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribagh.

In a separate incident in Jehra village, sisters Kalyani Devi, 22, and Poonam Devi, 25, were killed when they were struck by lightning as they sat outside their home. Poonam's husband, Sanjay Bhuiyan, was also severely injured. Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution during severe weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)