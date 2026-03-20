SA Pushes Mineral Beneficiation, Industrial Growth; Mashatile Highlights South Sudan Peace Efforts

South Africa is accelerating a strategic shift from exporting raw minerals to building high-value domestic industries, with a strong focus on job creation, youth participation, and integration into global clean energy supply chains.

Responding to oral questions in the National Assembly, Deputy President Paul Mashatile outlined a comprehensive policy framework aimed at transforming the country’s mineral economy while also addressing regional peace efforts in South Sudan.

From Raw Exports to Value Addition: A Strategic Shift

The government is implementing the Critical Minerals and Metals Strategy (2025) and the Exploration Implementation Plan to transition toward:

Local beneficiation and processing of minerals

Development of high-tech manufacturing industries

Increased local ownership and participation, particularly among youth

“South Africa must build diversified mineral value chains that create sustainable jobs and expand industrial capacity,” Mashatile said.

Leveraging Critical Minerals for Clean Energy Economy

South Africa is positioning itself to benefit from rising global demand for minerals essential to renewable energy and digital technologies, including:

Platinum Group Metals (PGMs)

Manganese

Vanadium

These resources are critical for:

Electric vehicles (EVs)

Hydrogen fuel cells

Battery storage systems

The strategy aligns with broader efforts to integrate South Africa into global clean energy supply chains.

Special Economic Zones and Public-Private Investment

To accelerate industrialisation, the government plans to:

Expand Special Economic Zones (SEZs) focused on mineral beneficiation

Offer tax incentives and infrastructure support

Promote public-private partnerships to co-invest in beneficiation plants

These measures aim to improve competitiveness and attract investment into downstream industries.

Boosting Youth Participation and Enterprise Development

A key pillar of the strategy is broadening economic participation through:

Procurement reforms to support local businesses

Enterprise development programmes targeting youth-owned firms

Increased access to markets in both public and private sectors

This is intended to make the mining economy more inclusive and equitable.

Skills Pipeline: Linking Education to Industry

To support industrial transformation, the government is rolling out targeted training programmes through:

TVET colleges and universities

Courses in mining engineering and mineral beneficiation

Establishment of beneficiation academies and certification programmes

These initiatives are designed to create a skilled workforce directly aligned with industry needs.

South Sudan Peace Efforts: South Africa Steps Up Diplomatic Role

In his capacity as President’s Special Envoy to South Sudan, Mashatile also briefed Parliament on ongoing peace efforts.

Supporting Peace Agreement and Elections

South Africa’s role focuses on supporting the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

South Sudan is preparing for its first elections since independence (2011)

Target timeline: December 2026

Mashatile reported progress following multiple engagements with key stakeholders, including:

President Salva Kiir

UN officials and regional actors

Renewed Violence and Humanitarian Crisis

However, recent developments have complicated the peace process:

Renewed fighting in January 2026

Escalation of violence leading to over 280,000 people displaced in Jonglei State

Mashatile described the situation as a reminder of the complexity of achieving lasting peace.

South Africa’s Role in AU Peace and Security Council

South Africa will leverage its position on the African Union Peace and Security Council (2026–2028) to:

Mobilise diplomatic and political support

Facilitate technical and financial assistance

Support free, fair, and credible elections

Coordinated Humanitarian Response

The government is also engaging:

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

NGOs and international partners

to coordinate responses to the worsening humanitarian crisis, compounded by conflict in neighbouring Sudan.

Call for Political Will in South Sudan

Mashatile emphasized that lasting peace ultimately depends on South Sudan’s leadership:

“It is incumbent upon South Sudan’s leaders to demonstrate the political will necessary to implement their own peace agreement.”

A Dual Agenda: Industrial Growth at Home, Stability Abroad

The Deputy President’s address reflects South Africa’s dual priorities:

Economic transformation through industrialisation and mineral beneficiation

Regional stability through diplomatic engagement and peacebuilding

Together, these efforts aim to position South Africa as both an industrial leader in the clean energy era and a key diplomatic actor in Africa.