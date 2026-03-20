US Military's Controversial Strike on Alleged Drug Vessel

The United States military has reportedly conducted an airstrike on what it described as a drug-smuggling vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean. The incident, which resulted in three people surviving, forms part of the Trump administration's intensified campaign against alleged narcoterrorists.

U.S. Southern Command, overseeing much of Latin America, announced the strike via a post on social media platform X. They noted that the U.S. Coast Guard was alerted to initiate search and rescue efforts for the three survivors, although no confirmation of their rescue was provided. Skepticism persists among critics regarding the operation's legality and effectiveness, given that much of the fentanyl, linked to U.S. overdose deaths, is trafficked from Mexico over land.

This specific incident is just one of more than 40 known strikes targeting small vessels in both the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea. Despite issuing a video showing a vessel in flames, the military has yet to provide evidence that they interdicted actual drug transportations. President Trump has framed these actions as necessary responses to an 'armed conflict' with cartels, yet substantial proof is lacking, leaving many to question the administration's approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)