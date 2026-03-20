Ramaphosa Hands Over Title Deeds in uMzimkhulu; Restoring Land Claim Beneficiaries

In a landmark moment of restitution and healing, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday handed over title deeds to land claim beneficiaries in uMzimkhulu, restoring more than 17,000 hectares of land to communities dispossessed during apartheid.

The handover, part of South Africa’s Land Restitution Programme under the Restitution of Land Rights Act, benefits four claimant groups — Ngunjini, Ndzimankulu/Vierkant, St Paul communities, and the Lawrence family — marking the culmination of decades-long struggles for justice.

A Long-Awaited Moment of Justice

For many beneficiaries, the ceremony symbolised both closure and a new beginning.

“This is the day of good news… you can’t say you own the land without a title deed,” said Yongama Nyangiwe of the Ndzimankulu/Vierkant community, whose claim was originally lodged by his late father after forced removals during apartheid.

The restored land rights are expected to enable communities to:

Reclaim ownership and dignity

Launch development projects

Strengthen community cohesion and economic prospects

Ndzimankulu/Vierkant: From Dispossession to Restoration

The Ndzimankulu/Vierkant claim, rooted in early 20th-century dispossession, restores:

Over 2,500 hectares

Benefits 124 households (575 people)

Settlement valued at R35 million

The package includes development plans and mentorship agreements to ensure sustainable land use.

Lawrence Family: Healing a Painful Legacy

For the Lawrence family, the restitution brings closure to decades of displacement.

“My grandparents lived there for more than 70 years… everything was destroyed,” recalled John Lawrence, describing forced removals that uprooted the family.

The settlement restores:

84.7 hectares

Benefits 27 households (127 descendants)

Includes culturally significant sites such as a church, school, and cemetery

“Today is a joyous day… the land is back to us,” he said.

Ngunjini Community: Driving Development and Jobs

The Ngunjini claim, covering over 6,800 hectares, benefits more than 500 people and has already contributed to:

Job creation through forestry partnerships

Community development initiatives

The settlement, valued at approximately R80 million, includes financial support and long-term plans for economic sustainability.

St Paul Community: Large-Scale Restoration

One of the largest claims, the St Paul community is reclaiming:

Over 7,600 hectares

Benefiting more than 1,400 people

The restitution supports ongoing:

Youth development programmes

Community upliftment initiatives

Beyond Land: Rebuilding Livelihoods

The government emphasized that land restitution is not only about ownership but also about economic empowerment and sustainability.

Under the leadership of Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso, the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development is focusing on:

Post-settlement support and development funding

Partnerships with industry stakeholders

Ensuring land remains productive and economically viable

Land Reform and Human Rights

The ceremony, held during Human Rights Month, underscores the deep connection between:

Land restitution and constitutional rights

Restoration of dignity, equality, and justice

It reflects South Africa’s ongoing efforts to address historical injustices while building inclusive growth.

A New Chapter Begins

While communities celebrated the return of their land, leaders stressed that the real journey now lies ahead—transforming restored land into sustainable economic opportunities.

For beneficiaries, the handover is more than a legal milestone—it is a reclaiming of identity, heritage, and future prosperity.