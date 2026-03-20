Ramaphosa Hands Over Title Deeds in uMzimkhulu; Restoring Land Claim Beneficiaries
The government emphasized that land restitution is not only about ownership but also about economic empowerment and sustainability.
- Country:
- South Africa
In a landmark moment of restitution and healing, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday handed over title deeds to land claim beneficiaries in uMzimkhulu, restoring more than 17,000 hectares of land to communities dispossessed during apartheid.
The handover, part of South Africa’s Land Restitution Programme under the Restitution of Land Rights Act, benefits four claimant groups — Ngunjini, Ndzimankulu/Vierkant, St Paul communities, and the Lawrence family — marking the culmination of decades-long struggles for justice.
A Long-Awaited Moment of Justice
For many beneficiaries, the ceremony symbolised both closure and a new beginning.
“This is the day of good news… you can’t say you own the land without a title deed,” said Yongama Nyangiwe of the Ndzimankulu/Vierkant community, whose claim was originally lodged by his late father after forced removals during apartheid.
The restored land rights are expected to enable communities to:
-
Reclaim ownership and dignity
-
Launch development projects
-
Strengthen community cohesion and economic prospects
Ndzimankulu/Vierkant: From Dispossession to Restoration
The Ndzimankulu/Vierkant claim, rooted in early 20th-century dispossession, restores:
-
Over 2,500 hectares
-
Benefits 124 households (575 people)
-
Settlement valued at R35 million
The package includes development plans and mentorship agreements to ensure sustainable land use.
Lawrence Family: Healing a Painful Legacy
For the Lawrence family, the restitution brings closure to decades of displacement.
“My grandparents lived there for more than 70 years… everything was destroyed,” recalled John Lawrence, describing forced removals that uprooted the family.
The settlement restores:
-
84.7 hectares
-
Benefits 27 households (127 descendants)
-
Includes culturally significant sites such as a church, school, and cemetery
“Today is a joyous day… the land is back to us,” he said.
Ngunjini Community: Driving Development and Jobs
The Ngunjini claim, covering over 6,800 hectares, benefits more than 500 people and has already contributed to:
-
Job creation through forestry partnerships
-
Community development initiatives
The settlement, valued at approximately R80 million, includes financial support and long-term plans for economic sustainability.
St Paul Community: Large-Scale Restoration
One of the largest claims, the St Paul community is reclaiming:
-
Over 7,600 hectares
-
Benefiting more than 1,400 people
The restitution supports ongoing:
-
Youth development programmes
-
Community upliftment initiatives
Beyond Land: Rebuilding Livelihoods
The government emphasized that land restitution is not only about ownership but also about economic empowerment and sustainability.
Under the leadership of Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso, the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development is focusing on:
-
Post-settlement support and development funding
-
Partnerships with industry stakeholders
-
Ensuring land remains productive and economically viable
Land Reform and Human Rights
The ceremony, held during Human Rights Month, underscores the deep connection between:
-
Land restitution and constitutional rights
-
Restoration of dignity, equality, and justice
It reflects South Africa’s ongoing efforts to address historical injustices while building inclusive growth.
A New Chapter Begins
While communities celebrated the return of their land, leaders stressed that the real journey now lies ahead—transforming restored land into sustainable economic opportunities.
For beneficiaries, the handover is more than a legal milestone—it is a reclaiming of identity, heritage, and future prosperity.