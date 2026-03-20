Road Crashes Drop 11% in 2026, Govt Launches Intensified Easter Safety Campaign

South Africa is seeing encouraging progress in road safety, with preliminary data showing an 11% decline in crashes and a 10% reduction in fatalities between January 1 and March 15, 2026, compared to the same period last year.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy announced the figures while launching the 2026 Arrive Alive Easter Road Safety Campaign on the N3 near Spruitview, under the theme: “It Begins With Me.”

Nationwide Decline in Crashes and Fatalities

According to the Minister:

All provinces recorded a decrease in crashes

Six provinces saw reduced fatalities: Gauteng Western Cape KwaZulu-Natal Mpumalanga North West Eastern Cape



“This progress is the result of coordinated law enforcement, partnerships, and improved road user behaviour,” Creecy said, while cautioning that continued vigilance is essential.

Human Behaviour Still the Biggest Risk

Despite improvements, the Minister highlighted that:

Over 80% of road crashes are caused by human behaviour

This includes:

Speeding

Drunk driving

Reckless pedestrian behaviour

Fatigue

The campaign is therefore placing strong emphasis on personal responsibility among all road users.

Easter Travel Surge Prompts Tightened Enforcement

With the Easter holiday period expected to increase traffic volumes, government is rolling out an “uncompromising” enforcement strategy, focusing on:

Public and freight transport safety

High-risk routes including N1, N2, N3, and N4

Deployment of mobile and static checkpoints

Increased presence of National Traffic Police

Major Focus on Pedestrian Safety

A key concern remains pedestrian fatalities, which account for nearly half of all road deaths.

New measures include:

Preventing pedestrians from walking or crossing highways

Monitoring entertainment areas near highways to curb risky behaviour

Deploying traffic students to patrol high-risk pedestrian zones

Increased collaboration with SAPS and community members

Crackdown on Drunk Driving and Non-Compliance

Authorities are intensifying efforts to curb impaired driving:

Stronger enforcement of drunken driving laws

Proposed amendments to Section 65 of the National Road Traffic Act

Focus on vehicle roadworthiness and driver fatigue management

Cross-Border Monitoring Strengthened

With increased regional travel in April, the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency has been directed to:

Intensify inspections on cross-border routes

Enforce compliance with permits and regulations

Clamp down on overloading and illegal operations

Safety Advice for Road Users

The Minister urged travellers to adopt safer practices:

Stagger travel times to avoid congestion

Take breaks every two hours to reduce fatigue

Avoid driving or walking under the influence of alcohol

Ensure pedestrians are visible and cautious

Sustaining the Momentum

While the decline in crashes signals progress, authorities stress that sustained effort is needed to achieve long-term road safety goals.

“As long as one life is lost, our work is not done,” Creecy said, calling for a collective commitment to safer roads.