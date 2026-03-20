Road Crashes Drop 11% in 2026, Govt Launches Intensified Easter Safety Campaign
“This progress is the result of coordinated law enforcement, partnerships, and improved road user behaviour,” Creecy said, while cautioning that continued vigilance is essential.
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa is seeing encouraging progress in road safety, with preliminary data showing an 11% decline in crashes and a 10% reduction in fatalities between January 1 and March 15, 2026, compared to the same period last year.
Transport Minister Barbara Creecy announced the figures while launching the 2026 Arrive Alive Easter Road Safety Campaign on the N3 near Spruitview, under the theme: “It Begins With Me.”
Nationwide Decline in Crashes and Fatalities
According to the Minister:
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All provinces recorded a decrease in crashes
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Six provinces saw reduced fatalities:
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Gauteng
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Western Cape
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KwaZulu-Natal
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Mpumalanga
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North West
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Eastern Cape
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“This progress is the result of coordinated law enforcement, partnerships, and improved road user behaviour,” Creecy said, while cautioning that continued vigilance is essential.
Human Behaviour Still the Biggest Risk
Despite improvements, the Minister highlighted that:
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Over 80% of road crashes are caused by human behaviour
This includes:
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Speeding
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Drunk driving
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Reckless pedestrian behaviour
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Fatigue
The campaign is therefore placing strong emphasis on personal responsibility among all road users.
Easter Travel Surge Prompts Tightened Enforcement
With the Easter holiday period expected to increase traffic volumes, government is rolling out an “uncompromising” enforcement strategy, focusing on:
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Public and freight transport safety
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High-risk routes including N1, N2, N3, and N4
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Deployment of mobile and static checkpoints
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Increased presence of National Traffic Police
Major Focus on Pedestrian Safety
A key concern remains pedestrian fatalities, which account for nearly half of all road deaths.
New measures include:
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Preventing pedestrians from walking or crossing highways
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Monitoring entertainment areas near highways to curb risky behaviour
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Deploying traffic students to patrol high-risk pedestrian zones
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Increased collaboration with SAPS and community members
Crackdown on Drunk Driving and Non-Compliance
Authorities are intensifying efforts to curb impaired driving:
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Stronger enforcement of drunken driving laws
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Proposed amendments to Section 65 of the National Road Traffic Act
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Focus on vehicle roadworthiness and driver fatigue management
Cross-Border Monitoring Strengthened
With increased regional travel in April, the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency has been directed to:
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Intensify inspections on cross-border routes
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Enforce compliance with permits and regulations
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Clamp down on overloading and illegal operations
Safety Advice for Road Users
The Minister urged travellers to adopt safer practices:
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Stagger travel times to avoid congestion
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Take breaks every two hours to reduce fatigue
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Avoid driving or walking under the influence of alcohol
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Ensure pedestrians are visible and cautious
Sustaining the Momentum
While the decline in crashes signals progress, authorities stress that sustained effort is needed to achieve long-term road safety goals.
“As long as one life is lost, our work is not done,” Creecy said, calling for a collective commitment to safer roads.