CoGTA Pushes Governance Reforms Ahead of 2026 Elections, Urges Metros to Restore Public Trust

Strengthening service delivery, improving sustainability, and rebuilding public confidence in local government took centre stage as Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa met with executive mayors of metropolitan municipalities.

The high-level engagement forms part of government’s broader efforts to stabilise metros, enhance governance systems, and improve service delivery outcomes, particularly as the country prepares for the 2026/27 Local Government Elections.

Elections in Focus: Governance and Trust Take Priority

With elections expected between late 2026 and early 2027, Hlabisa stressed the need for municipalities to:

Strengthen governance systems

Ensure transparent and accountable processes

Maintain and rebuild public trust

“As municipalities prepare for these elections, they must ensure a stable environment that guarantees free and fair elections,” he said.

The Minister reaffirmed CoGTA’s commitment to supporting municipalities during this critical transition period.

Collaborative Governance Key to Turning Around Metros

The session emphasized the importance of cooperative governance across all spheres of government, with a focus on:

Sharing best practices among metros

Developing joint strategies for improved performance

Enhancing coordination between national, provincial, and local levels

“We are three spheres of government but one country,” Hlabisa said, calling for unified action to overcome current challenges.

Policy Reforms Underway to Strengthen Municipal Systems

Hlabisa highlighted several ongoing reforms aimed at improving municipal performance:

Review of the 1998 White Paper on Local Government nearing completion

Work underway on new municipal funding models

Reforms to staffing frameworks to improve institutional capacity

A key milestone ahead:

April 2026 meeting between CoGTA, National Treasury, and SALGA to finalise funding model discussions

Metros Critical to Economic Growth and Stability

The Minister stressed that metropolitan municipalities are central to:

Economic growth and investment attraction

Delivery of essential public services

Overall national stability and development

Improving their performance is therefore critical for the country’s broader development agenda.

Focus on Service Delivery and Sustainability

Discussions during the engagement focused on:

Improving basic service delivery

Enhancing financial sustainability of municipalities

Building resilient and accountable institutions

The goal is to transform metros into efficient, responsive, and citizen-focused governance centres.

Voter Registration Dates Announced

As part of preparations for the upcoming elections, the Minister confirmed:

Voter registration weekend: June 20–21, 2026

This marks an important step in ensuring broad participation in local democracy.

A Critical Window for Reform

The engagement reflects growing urgency within government to address longstanding challenges in local governance, including:

Weak institutional capacity

Financial pressures

Declining public trust

With elections approaching, the coming months are expected to be pivotal in determining whether reforms can restore credibility and improve service delivery at the municipal level.