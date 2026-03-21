Revolutionizing Fuel: Passo Fundo's Biofuel Innovation Takes Center Stage

Passo Fundo, a southern Brazilian city set amidst soybean fields, is pioneering a revolutionary biofuel named BeVant, poised to entirely replace diesel in its municipal fleet. The fuel is crafted from soy, animal fats, and used oils, offering an eco-friendly and potentially cost-effective alternative amidst global energy market disruptions.

Developed by Be8, a leading biodiesel company which gained regulatory approval for production in late 2024, BeVant can seamlessly operate in regular diesel engines without modification. This innovation arrives at a crucial time, as conflict-driven oil price hikes raise fears of diesel shortages in Brazil.

Mayor Pedro Almeida heralds BeVant as providing significant competitive potential and anticipates reduced costs with increased production. Brazil's record soy harvest bolsters BeVant's growth, aligning with broader carbon reduction goals, as the city expands its usage across municipal vehicles and beyond, including notable applications in truck racing and municipal bus fleets.

(With inputs from agencies.)