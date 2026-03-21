Bridging Borders: Ambassador Kwatra's Strategic Dialogues

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India's ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, recently held talks with US Senator Steve Daines. Kwatra and Daines discussed a range of issues crucial to both nations, focusing particularly on enhancing their bilateral strategic partnership.

The meeting underscored cooperation in key areas such as trade, technology, and critical minerals. Both parties acknowledged the importance of these sectors in driving economic growth and reinforcing mutual security.

Ambassador Kwatra highlighted India's recent involvement in the Pax Silica Declaration. This US-led initiative aims to fortify global AI and semiconductor supply chains by reducing dependencies and fostering a secure economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)