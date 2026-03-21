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Bridging Borders: Ambassador Kwatra's Strategic Dialogues

India's ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, engaged in discussions with US Senator Steve Daines on mutual interest issues. They emphasized the importance of the bilateral strategic partnership in trade, technology, and critical minerals. The talks also highlighted India's participation in the Pax Silica Declaration for AI and semiconductor security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 01:03 IST
Bridging Borders: Ambassador Kwatra's Strategic Dialogues
Vinay Mohan Kwatra
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India's ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, recently held talks with US Senator Steve Daines. Kwatra and Daines discussed a range of issues crucial to both nations, focusing particularly on enhancing their bilateral strategic partnership.

The meeting underscored cooperation in key areas such as trade, technology, and critical minerals. Both parties acknowledged the importance of these sectors in driving economic growth and reinforcing mutual security.

Ambassador Kwatra highlighted India's recent involvement in the Pax Silica Declaration. This US-led initiative aims to fortify global AI and semiconductor supply chains by reducing dependencies and fostering a secure economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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