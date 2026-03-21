Tharoor Calls for Peace Amidst West Asia Conflict Escalation
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor urges an end to the ongoing West Asia conflict, citing its detrimental impact on regional stability, including India. Advocating for de-escalation, Tharoor calls for international collaboration to resolve the crisis peacefully and emphasizes women's representation in governance.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has called for an immediate resolution to the escalating conflict in West Asia, highlighting the severe damage it is inflicting on combatants, local communities, and countries like India. Tharoor, a prominent advocate for peaceful conflict resolution, stresses the need for a concerted international effort to bring about peace.
Tharoor shared his views during an event, stressing the significant impact the conflict has on civilians and economies worldwide. He mentioned that rising oil prices and dwindling gas supplies are exacerbating issues globally, urging nations to play a crucial role in mediation and peacemaking efforts.
Additionally, Tharoor addressed gender representation within his political party, supporting increased seats for women in politics. He noted that fair representation remains a priority, and the introduction of women's reservation should resolve current disparities in candidate selection, fostering a more inclusive political arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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