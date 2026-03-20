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U.S. Gains Green Light from UK for Military Action in Hormuz

The UK has authorized the U.S. to use British military bases for strikes on Iranian missile sites attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Following discussions by British ministers on the Iran conflict, the green light was given to support defensive operations in the vital maritime region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:29 IST
U.S. Gains Green Light from UK for Military Action in Hormuz
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The British government issued a pivotal authorization on Friday, allowing the United States to utilize military bases in the UK for targeted strikes on Iranian missile sites. These sites have been reportedly attacking ships navigating through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

This decision followed a significant meeting of British ministers convened to deliberate the ongoing Iran conflict and Iran's strategic blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint in global oil shipments.

According to a statement from Downing Street, the accord empowers the United States to undertake defensive operations. The operations aim to degrade missile sites causing regional maritime instability, thereby supporting the collective self-defense of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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