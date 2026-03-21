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Beyond Fines: Effective Strategies for Tech Regulation

While many countries consider fines as a tool to regulate big tech, these financial penalties often fail to deter illegal activities. More effective methods include consistent monitoring and better regulatory resources. A combination of auditing, accountability, and punitive measures proves more successful in fostering good corporate behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hobart | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:41 IST
Beyond Fines: Effective Strategies for Tech Regulation
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  • Australia

Countries around the world are looking towards implementing social media bans for children, similar to Australia, with fines as a primary enforcement tool. However, many question the effectiveness of these financial penalties in curbing illegal activities by large corporations.

Recent instances, such as fines imposed on Reddit, Apple, Meta, and Google, demonstrate that fines can sometimes be seen as a mere cost of doing business for these massive companies. When fines are inconsistent or small relative to a company's revenue, they fail to deter harmful practices.

Research suggests that the most effective approach to regulate tech companies includes consistent monitoring and education. This cooperative model fosters better responses from corporations, ensuring consumer protection and legal compliance while placing the onus on companies to ensure safety practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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