Left Menu

Stranded in Limbo: Refugees Trapped by Secretive US Deportation Deals

Despite being granted legal protection from deportation by a US judge, a 28-year-old East African refugee was sent to Equatorial Guinea, a country lacking an asylum policy. Secretive US deals with several African nations have facilitated deportations, putting refugees at risk of persecution in their home countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:50 IST
Stranded in Limbo: Refugees Trapped by Secretive US Deportation Deals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

A 28-year-old refugee from East Africa was overjoyed when a US immigration judge deemed him free after 13 months in California detention. Although denied asylum, the judge ruled against deportation, citing danger in his homeland. However, instead of freedom, he was handcuffed and flown to Equatorial Guinea.

Equatorial Guinea, an autocratic state in West Africa, lacks an asylum policy and signed a secretive deal with the Trump administration to become a transit hub for deported migrants. The young refugee, fearing repercussions, remains anonymous. He is one of 29 individuals deported, despite legal protection granted by US judges.

Deals with seven African nations facilitate third-country deportations, said legal experts, exploiting loopholes to sidestep laws preventing returns to danger zones. Trapped in Equatorial Guinea, refugees face indefinite detention or forced repatriation, threatening their safety. The case highlights the precarious situation for deported migrants under these opaque agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026