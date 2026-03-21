Stranded in Limbo: Refugees Trapped by Secretive US Deportation Deals
Despite being granted legal protection from deportation by a US judge, a 28-year-old East African refugee was sent to Equatorial Guinea, a country lacking an asylum policy. Secretive US deals with several African nations have facilitated deportations, putting refugees at risk of persecution in their home countries.
- Country:
- Senegal
A 28-year-old refugee from East Africa was overjoyed when a US immigration judge deemed him free after 13 months in California detention. Although denied asylum, the judge ruled against deportation, citing danger in his homeland. However, instead of freedom, he was handcuffed and flown to Equatorial Guinea.
Equatorial Guinea, an autocratic state in West Africa, lacks an asylum policy and signed a secretive deal with the Trump administration to become a transit hub for deported migrants. The young refugee, fearing repercussions, remains anonymous. He is one of 29 individuals deported, despite legal protection granted by US judges.
Deals with seven African nations facilitate third-country deportations, said legal experts, exploiting loopholes to sidestep laws preventing returns to danger zones. Trapped in Equatorial Guinea, refugees face indefinite detention or forced repatriation, threatening their safety. The case highlights the precarious situation for deported migrants under these opaque agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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