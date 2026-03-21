Britain Condemns Iran's Missile Strike on Diego Garcia
The UK denounced Iran's attack on the Diego Garcia base. The attempted strike was unsuccessful and no details were provided on missile proximity to the base. Britain emphasizes regional stability and allows US bombers to use its bases for defensive actions, though not directly engaging in US-Israeli conflicts.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Britain has strongly denounced Iran's recent missile attack targeting the UK-US air base located on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. The attempted strike, branded as 'reckless' by UK officials, ended unsuccessfully, with limited details on how close the missile came to its intended target.
The Ministry of Defence expressed serious concerns about Iran's actions, highlighting threats to British interests and allies through escalations in the region. The UK particularly points to Iran's strategic manipulations of the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite not engaging directly in joint US-Israeli operations against Iran, Britain permits the use of its bases by American bombers for operations aimed at curbing Iranian provocations. The allowance extends to Diego Garcia, as Iran had already targeted it before the recent UK declaration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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