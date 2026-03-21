Left Menu

Britain Condemns Iran's Missile Strike on Diego Garcia

The UK denounced Iran's attack on the Diego Garcia base. The attempted strike was unsuccessful and no details were provided on missile proximity to the base. Britain emphasizes regional stability and allows US bombers to use its bases for defensive actions, though not directly engaging in US-Israeli conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:40 IST
Britain Condemns Iran's Missile Strike on Diego Garcia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Britain has strongly denounced Iran's recent missile attack targeting the UK-US air base located on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. The attempted strike, branded as 'reckless' by UK officials, ended unsuccessfully, with limited details on how close the missile came to its intended target.

The Ministry of Defence expressed serious concerns about Iran's actions, highlighting threats to British interests and allies through escalations in the region. The UK particularly points to Iran's strategic manipulations of the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite not engaging directly in joint US-Israeli operations against Iran, Britain permits the use of its bases by American bombers for operations aimed at curbing Iranian provocations. The allowance extends to Diego Garcia, as Iran had already targeted it before the recent UK declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026