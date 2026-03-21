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Punjab Police and BSF Foil Major Heroin Smuggling Attempt at Border

The Punjab Police and BSF jointly thwarted a significant cross-border heroin smuggling attempt near Mahtam Nagar village. The operation led to the recovery of 6.5 kg of heroin, implicating Pakistan-based smugglers. Investigations are ongoing to trace local collaborators and dismantle the smuggling network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:14 IST
Punjab Police and BSF Foil Major Heroin Smuggling Attempt at Border
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In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police, along with the Border Security Force (BSF), foiled a heroin smuggling operation near Mahtam Nagar village in Fazilka on Saturday.

DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that preliminary investigations indicated Pakistani smugglers attempted to cross the zero line at night. The alert BSF troops fired several rounds to stop the contraband from entering India.

A joint search operation yielded 6.5 kg of heroin, according to Gursewak Singh, Assistant Inspector General, Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur. A case has been filed, and investigations continue to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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