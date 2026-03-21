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Indian Golfers Shine at Australian WPGA Championship

Indian golfers Hitaashee Bakshi and Diksha Dagar are tied at sixth place after three rounds of the Australian WPGA Championship. Both showcased impressive performances with Bakshi carding a 4-under 67 and Dagar a 6-under 65 in the third round. Hannah Green leads the tournament with a total of 14-under par.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goldcoast | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:49 IST
Indian Golfers Shine at Australian WPGA Championship
Hitaashee Bakshi

Indian golfers Hitaashee Bakshi and Diksha Dagar have surged to a tie for sixth place after the third round of the Australian WPGA Championship, boasting a total score of 9-under par. Bakshi climbed two positions with a commendable 4-under 67, while Dagar vaulted from T-16 to T-6 with a stellar 6-under 65 on day three.

Meanwhile, Hannah Green is in a commanding position to clinch her third consecutive title. The Australian golf sensation recently secured wins at her home event, the Women's Australian Open, and the HSBC Women's World Championships on the LPGA tour. Her 4-under 67 performance on the third day placed her two strokes ahead of her closest competitors, Switzerland's Vanessa Knecht and South Africa's Casandra Alexander, with a leading total of 14-under par.

Bakshi showcased resilience in her round, recovering from early setbacks with two birdies, three bogeys, and a breathtaking eagle on the final hole. Her cumulative scores of 69-68 in prior rounds keep her within striking distance, despite trailing Green by five shots. Dagar, with initial rounds of 67-72, delivered a bogey-free performance through the first 11 holes of her third round, save for one mishap on the 13th, before closing with an impressive streak of birdies. Fellow Indian Pranavi Urs, however, faced challenges, finishing her day at 4-over 75 despite a notable eagle and birdie showcase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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