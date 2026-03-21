Building Bridges: Indian Army Fosters Harmony at Tuting Monastery
The Indian Army organized an outreach program at Tuting Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh, focusing on enhancing civil-military relations. Held on 'International Day of Happiness,' the event included interactive activities with 83 monks, aiming to foster peace, understanding, and community bonding in this border region.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army took a significant step towards fostering stronger civil-military relations by organizing an outreach event at Tuting Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district. The initiative coincided with the 'International Day of Happiness' and witnessed participation from 83 monks, officials said.
The gathering commenced with traditional prayer rituals, followed by engaging activities such as fun games and a Buddhism-themed quiz. These interactions served as an opportunity for the army personnel to connect with the monastic community in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, reinforcing mutual trust and cooperation.
Through this initiative, the army demonstrated its dedication to promoting peace, supporting local communities, and enhancing well-being in India's border regions, according to a defence release. It reflects the army's ongoing commitment to fostering harmony and understanding among local populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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