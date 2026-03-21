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Sungjae Im Surges Ahead at Valspar Championship

Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala missed the cut at the Valspar Championship despite early efforts. Rai's score of 3-over (68-77) and Theegala's 6-over (77-72) couldn't withstand the competition. Sungjae Im leads with 9-under (64-69), closely followed by David Lipsky and Doug Ghim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palmharbor | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:48 IST
Sungjae Im Surges Ahead at Valspar Championship
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In an unexpected twist at the Valspar Championship, Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala both failed to make the cut after promising starts. Rai's strong opening round placed him in the top ten, but a subsequent round of 5-over 77 saw him drop out of contention.

Sahith Theegala began with a difficult first round and was unable to recover, closing the tournament at 6-over after a second-round even-par 72. Meanwhile, Sungjae Im leads after two rounds, maintaining his advantage with a 2-under 70, leaving him at a 9-under total score.

Defending champion Viktor Hovland missed the cut, making it the second consecutive year the titleholder failed to advance at Valspar. David Lipsky and Doug Ghim are also in the top standings, closely trailing Im.

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