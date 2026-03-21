Innovative Tech Takes Center Stage at Delhi Budget Session

As the Delhi Legislative Assembly prepares for its Budget Session, Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasized maintaining the 'shared dignity' of the House. The session, scheduled for March 23-25, aims to uphold high parliamentary standards with informed debates and valuable interventions.

In preparation, operational readiness was assessed to ensure smooth proceedings, coordinated among legislative, security, and technical teams. A modernization effort sees the introduction of tablets on members' desks, providing real-time legislative document access.

The highlight of technological advancement is 'Vidhan Sathi,' an AI-enabled chatbot, offering legislative research assistance to members. Additionally, 'Vande Mataram' will resonate live at each sitting's commencement, enhancing the session's ceremonial decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)