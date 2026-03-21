High Court Affirms: Third Parties Can't Appeal Based on Apprehension

The Allahabad High Court has ruled decisively on the limits of third-party intervention in service disputes, stating that only those with direct legal grievances may file special appeals. This judgment came as Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Jaspreet Singh dismissed an appeal by Neeraj Kumar Singh concerning a reinstated employee at King George's Medical University (KGMU).

The single-judge bench's earlier decision to reinstate the employee was challenged by Singh on grounds that it would impede his own promotion prospects. However, the court maintained that such apprehensions do not suffice for legal standing. The doctrine of locus standi was emphasized, underscoring its role in maintaining judicial discipline and preventing unnecessary litigation.

The bench further explained that Singh, not being a participant in the original proceedings nor demonstrating any tangible legal harm, could not be considered an 'aggrieved person'. The ruling reaffirms that KGMU, the employer institution, retains the right to contest the single-bench order legally.

(With inputs from agencies.)