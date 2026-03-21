Remembering Robert Mueller: Patriotic Investigator Who Shaped the FBI

Robert Mueller, the steely former FBI director who led the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, has died at the age of 81. Known for his integrity and investigative prowess, Mueller's passing was confirmed by multiple media outlets on Saturday.

Mueller's storied career included serving as a special counsel investigating Russian interference and the Trump campaign's connections. Despite indicting 34 individuals, including key Trump allies and Russian agents, Mueller refrained from accusing Trump criminally due to Justice Department policies.

Throughout his tenure, Mueller reshaped the FBI post-9/11, emphasizing national security while maintaining the agency's focus on law enforcement. His dedication to justice and efforts against political pressure left an indelible mark on American law enforcement history.

(With inputs from agencies.)