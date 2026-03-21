DRI Uncovers Rs 9.25 Crore Illegal Gadget Smuggling at Nhava Sheva

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) made a significant seizure at Nhava Sheva Port, confiscating prohibited walkie-talkie sets and second-hand hard drives valued at Rs 9.25 crore. DRI officials reported the goods were imported without necessary permissions by a father-son team from Mumbai.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted the illegal Baofeng BF-888S walkie-talkies, worth Rs 2.50 crore, alongside second-hand HDDs, valued at Rs 6.75 crore. These items were hidden among other electronic products worth Rs 21 crore. The entire shipment, originating from China, amounted to Rs 30.25 crore and was seized due to misdeclaration and lack of authorization.

The Baofeng BF-888S devices violated Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regulations due to their capability to operate beyond allowed frequencies, potentially threatening national security. They require special licenses, as do the second-hand HDDs, which also need Directorate General of Foreign Trade's authorization for import.

(With inputs from agencies.)