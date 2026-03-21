Patriot Defense System Thwarts Iranian Drone Strike in Bahrain

A Patriot air defense system intercepted an Iranian drone over a residential area in Bahrain on March 9, according to a statement from Bahrain's government on Saturday. The U.S. military described it as a direct Iranian drone strike. During the incident, 32 civilians, including children, were injured, needing medical treatment.

Government officials reported multiple Iranian drone attacks on that day, underscoring the interception in the Sitra district as crucial to averting a potential disaster and saving lives. A spokesperson highlighted the critical role of the Patriot system in thwarting the drone attack.

The U.S. Central Command rejected claims by Russian and Iranian media that a U.S. Patriot missile failed in its mission and instead accidentally hit a residential area. The U.S.-made Patriot system is designed to intercept drones, missiles, and aerial threats, defending against attacks across Gulf nations including Bahrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)