Robert Mueller: The Legacy of a Terrorism-Fighting Titan

Robert S Mueller III, the former FBI Director who reshaped the agency to prioritize counter-terrorism in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, has died at age 81. Mueller served a 12-year tenure, beginning just a week before the tragic events of September 11, 2001.

During his leadership, the FBI transformed into a terrorism-fighting force, as Mueller grappled with the hefty responsibility of preventing terrorist plots. Later, he served as special counsel to investigate Russia's potential coordination with Trump's 2016 campaign.

News of his passing was shared by his family, asking for privacy, while former President Donald Trump controversially reacted online. Mueller's legacy endures as one marked by formidable security challenges and high-profile investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)