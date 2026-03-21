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Robert Mueller: The Legacy of a Terrorism-Fighting Titan

Robert S Mueller III, former FBI Director and special counsel, has died at 81. Notably reshaping the FBI post-9/11 to prioritize counter-terrorism, Mueller later investigated Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. His family's statement requests privacy after his passing on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 23:10 IST
Robert Mueller: The Legacy of a Terrorism-Fighting Titan
  • Country:
  • United States

Robert S Mueller III, the former FBI Director who reshaped the agency to prioritize counter-terrorism in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, has died at age 81. Mueller served a 12-year tenure, beginning just a week before the tragic events of September 11, 2001.

During his leadership, the FBI transformed into a terrorism-fighting force, as Mueller grappled with the hefty responsibility of preventing terrorist plots. Later, he served as special counsel to investigate Russia's potential coordination with Trump's 2016 campaign.

News of his passing was shared by his family, asking for privacy, while former President Donald Trump controversially reacted online. Mueller's legacy endures as one marked by formidable security challenges and high-profile investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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