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UK Submarine Prowls Arabian Seas Amid Rising Tensions

A British nuclear-powered submarine, HMS Anson, with Tomahawk cruise missiles, has positioned in the Arabian Sea amid escalating regional tensions. The sub travels over 5,500 miles from Perth, staying in communication with the UK headquarters for potential strike orders, while aiding U.S. efforts near the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 05:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 05:22 IST
UK Submarine Prowls Arabian Seas Amid Rising Tensions
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A British nuclear-powered submarine armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles has positioned in the Arabian Sea. This strategic move grants Britain the ability to launch long-range strikes if regional hostilities escalate, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Reuters was unable to verify the report immediately, and the British Ministry of Defence did not respond to inquiries. The submarine, HMS Anson, left Perth earlier in the month, traveling over 5,500 miles to reach the Gulf region, the Daily Mail stated.

The submarine surfaces regularly to maintain communication with the UK's Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood. Here, any potential launch orders would be authorized by the prime minister and communicated by the chief of joint operations. This deployment is part of a strategic move after Downing Street permitted the U.S. to utilize British bases for potential strikes on Iranian sites posing threats to the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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