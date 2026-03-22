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Japan's Potential Minesweeping Role in the Strait of Hormuz

Japan considers deploying its military for minesweeping in the Strait of Hormuz if a ceasefire is reached in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi discusses hypothetical scenarios under Japan’s constitution, emphasizing the importance of safe passage for global oil shipments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 22-03-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 09:12 IST
Japan's Potential Minesweeping Role in the Strait of Hormuz
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Japan is evaluating the possibility of sending its military forces for minesweeping operations in the Strait of Hormuz, contingent on a ceasefire in a hypothetical U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi stated on Sunday.

The narrow strait is pivotal for global oil transport, and Japanese vessels have stakes in ensuring unobstructed passage. With 2015 security legislation providing Tokyo some latitude, Motegi stressed the significance of ensuring safe navigation for international shipping.

The discussions come amid heightened global oil prices, prompting releases from reserves, as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to implore allies, including Japan, to bolster naval efforts in securing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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