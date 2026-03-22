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Taiwan Set to Receive Delayed F-16V Fighter Jets Amid Rising Threats

Taiwan will receive its delayed deliveries of F-16V fighter jets this year, as production proceeds at full capacity. Despite past issues, including software problems, and amid ongoing threats from China, the United States accelerates the arms support. New models will enhance Taiwan's defense capabilities against Chinese air forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:26 IST
Taiwan Set to Receive Delayed F-16V Fighter Jets Amid Rising Threats

In a significant development for Taiwan's defense, deliveries of much-anticipated F-16V fighter jets are scheduled to commence this year. Taiwan's defense ministry confirmed the news following a visit by senior officials to the United States, where production is reportedly at "full capacity."

The jets are part of an $8 billion deal approved in 2019, intended to bolster Taiwan's military amidst escalating threats from China. Previously plagued by software issues, the project aims to enhance the island's F-16 fleet to over 200 jets. Taiwan's Deputy Minister Hsu Szu-chien assessed the progress at Lockheed Martin's assembly line in South Carolina this week, the ministry reported late Saturday.

Moreover, Taiwan has ordered additional MQ-9B "SkyGuardian" drones, with deliveries commencing this year. These drones, manufactured by General Atomics, have seen deployment in combat situations globally. Lockheed Martin asserts its commitment to "delivering advanced deterrence capabilities," as Taiwan adapts to new military challenges.

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