Tripura Congress Gears Up for Independent Run in Tribal Elections

With the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections looming, the Tripura Congress, spearheaded by president Asish Kumar Saha, has declared its intention to contest independently. The elections are set for April 12, with the vote count scheduled for April 17.

In his public address, Saha emphasized the Congress's focus on the socio-economic advancement of tribal communities, highlighting the neglect of Sixth Schedule areas. In a bid for electoral authenticity, the party eschews unrealistic promises, focusing instead on concrete measures like direct council funding and the advocacy for the Roman script in the Kokborok language.

Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman urged voters to embrace a new governance style, distanced from past administrations. The Congress advocates educational and representational reforms, maintaining its historical role in expanding indigenous representation within Tripura's legislative framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)