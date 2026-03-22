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India's Legal Evolution: A Human-Centric Approach

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal underscored the importance of a human-centric legal system during an event at Ambedkar Law College. He emphasized youth participation in democratic processes and the digital revolution. Efforts to enhance judicial efficiency through technology and reforms were highlighted, promising timely justice for all citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:31 IST
India's Legal Evolution: A Human-Centric Approach
Arjun Ram Meghwal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has highlighted the necessity of a human-welfare-centered legal framework in India, speaking at an event in Kheri Markanda village. He stressed that the vision of a developed nation is intertwined with economic goals and a digital future focused on human-centric progress.

The event, organized by the Ambedkar Education Society, also saw Meghwal lay the foundation for a women's hostel costing Rs 6 crore. He called for significant youth involvement in democratic processes, new technologies, and public engagement, essential for shaping the world's largest democracy.

During his visit, Meghwal discussed recent judicial advancements, promoting several initiatives aimed at streamlining the judicial system. These include online case management, e-courts, and video conferencing, aimed at tackling pending cases. Efforts are ongoing to fill court vacancies and enhance the judiciary's capacity for swift justice delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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