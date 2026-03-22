Ensuring a Secure and Fair Poll: West Bengal's Election Strategy

As election fever grips West Bengal, senior police officials have ramped up preparations and security measures to ensure a free and fair electoral process. Starting Sunday, these visits have become frequent as the Election Commission intensifies its monitoring efforts.

Police officers are being briefed on crucial strategies to maintain law and order and curb electoral malpractice. Ajay Nand, the Kolkata Police Commissioner, emphasized the importance of facilitating a fearless voting environment for electors, highlighting preventive and confidence-building initiatives in vulnerable areas.

The involvement of Central Armed Police Forces and close inspections by senior officers underline the commitment to preventing voter intimidation and ensuring smooth polling amidst a historically tense political landscape. With polling set for late April, these ground-level assessments offer hope for a peaceful democratic exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)