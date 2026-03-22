West Bengal Gears Up for First Supplementary Voters' List Release
The Election Commission is set to release the first supplementary voters' list for West Bengal amidst the ongoing election process. The extensive adjudication process has resolved over 27 lakh voter cases. Security measures and precautionary steps are being implemented to ensure a peaceful publication of the list.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission is preparing to unveil the first supplementary voters' list for West Bengal, as part of its continuous electoral review process.
According to officials, over 27 lakh cases have been resolved through extensive adjudication from the 60 lakh voters initially flagged. The upcoming list will be accessible at polling stations statewide.
Enhanced security measures accompany this release to safeguard the process, while district officials have been instructed to ensure order. Additionally, legal officers will oversee the accurate inclusion or exclusion of names based on EC guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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