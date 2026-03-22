Remembering Datta Meghe: A Pillar of Vidarbha's Political and Social Life

Veteran BJP leader Datta Meghe died at 89 on Sunday, as confirmed by his close aide Raghunath Malikar. He served as a four-time Congress MP and was a notable member of the Rajya Sabha between 2002 and 2008.

Meghe was known for his impactful contributions to the political, educational, and healthcare sectors, especially in Vidarbha. His instrumental efforts in aiding the tribal regions with free medical camps were poignantly remembered by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who lauded his generous spirit.

Gadkari, acknowledging the significant void left behind, noted Meghe's lasting impact through the educational institutions he founded and his dedication to improving healthcare access.

(With inputs from agencies.)