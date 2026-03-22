Groundbreaking Arrival: India's First Undersea Rail Tunnel Begins

The arrival of cutting-edge tunnel boring machines (TBMs) at Mumbai's Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust marks a significant milestone in India's infrastructure journey. Built by German company Herrenknecht in China, these TBMs are set to construct the country's first undersea rail tunnel for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed bullet train project.

According to officials, the machines, with a diameter of 13.1 meters, rank among the largest and most costly in India. The construction, managed by Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., involves a single tube tunnel with twin tracks, spanning approximately 20.37 kilometers, to streamline connectivity between the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Efforts to procure the TBMs faced delays due to custom clearances but were eventually expedited through diplomatic channels. The bullet train project, seen as a flagship initiative, is expected to revolutionize intercity travel, reducing the journey to approximately 2 hours and 7 minutes with strategic stops along the route.

(With inputs from agencies.)