Uttarakhand Cabinet Shuffle: Prioritizing Public Service

In a significant reshuffle following the recent expansion of his cabinet, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reallocated key portfolios among his ministers. On Sunday, Dhami retained several crucial departments under his control and distributed responsibilities across different sectors to ensure effective governance.

Subodh Uniyal, initially in charge of Forests and Parliamentary Affairs, has been given additional control over Health and Medical Education, while Dhan Singh Rawat takes on Technical Education alongside his existing education portfolios. Satpal Maharaj's departments have been reshuffled, and Madan Kaushik is now responsible for Panchayati Raj and other key areas.

The reshuffling aligns with Dhami's commitment to prioritizing public welfare and service, a sentiment echoed in his comments about the experienced and dedicated nature of his cabinet. With an eye on progressive development, efforts are concentrated on making Uttarakhand a leading example of governance in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)