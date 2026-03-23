Digital India Vision: Haryana Leads in Justice Innovation

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini affirmed Haryana's commitment to the 'Digital India' and 'Viksit Bharat' visions championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He underscored the necessity of inclusive development and equitable access to justice for societal progress during the DISHA workshop at Kurukshetra University, attended by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The workshop saw the launch of various initiatives including a DISHA awareness van, e-books on northeastern customary laws, and a documentary on Doordarshan. This event, organized by the Department of Justice, highlighted the state's legal developments under the DISHA scheme, involving significant investment for justice accessibility.

The DISHA scheme's major components, such as Tele-Law, Nyaya Bandhu, and Legal Literacy programmes, aim to make legal services readily accessible. Leveraging modern technology, these initiatives enhance transparency and efficiency in justice delivery, aligning with the constitutional guarantee of justice for all citizens.