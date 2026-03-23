Court Hands Down 3-Year Sentence in Corruption Case

On Monday, a court sentenced Jagmal Singh to three years of rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty in a corruption case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Singh was convicted of demanding a bribe of Rs 24,000 from a complainant.

The ruling was delivered by Special Judge Jyoti Kler, who imposed the minimum statutory sentence under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Additionally, Singh was fined Rs 50,000, with a penalty of 30 days' imprisonment in case of non-payment.

The prosecution had pushed for the maximum sentence, citing corruption's threat to governance and economic stability. However, the defense argued for leniency, highlighting the 62-year-old convict's medical issues and lack of past criminal history. Ultimately, the court balanced these considerations, acknowledging societal interest over individual concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)