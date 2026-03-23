Court Hands Down 3-Year Sentence in Corruption Case
A court sentenced a man to three years for corruption after he was found guilty of demanding a bribe. Despite urging for maximum punishment, the court opted for the statutory minimum due to mitigating circumstances, including the convict's age and health issues affecting him and his wife.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, a court sentenced Jagmal Singh to three years of rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty in a corruption case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Singh was convicted of demanding a bribe of Rs 24,000 from a complainant.
The ruling was delivered by Special Judge Jyoti Kler, who imposed the minimum statutory sentence under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Additionally, Singh was fined Rs 50,000, with a penalty of 30 days' imprisonment in case of non-payment.
The prosecution had pushed for the maximum sentence, citing corruption's threat to governance and economic stability. However, the defense argued for leniency, highlighting the 62-year-old convict's medical issues and lack of past criminal history. Ultimately, the court balanced these considerations, acknowledging societal interest over individual concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Empowers Justice: ASHA and Anganwadi Workers to Serve as Para-Legal Volunteers
CBI Cracks Down on Alleged Rs 1-Crore Bribery Scandal Involving Real Estate Moguls
Telangana Cabinet Unveils New Laws for Social Justice
Telangana Cabinet Advances Social Justice Agenda with New Legislative Initiatives
Italy's Justice System Reform Falls Short