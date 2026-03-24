Rajasthan Tops 2025 Drug Seizures in India

In a significant development for India's fight against narcotics trafficking, Rajasthan recorded the highest amount of drug seizures among border states in 2025. According to data presented in the Lok Sabha, Rajasthan reported 2.25 lakh kg of narcotics seizures, topping the list and outpacing states like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs highlighted ongoing challenges with cross-border trafficking into India, with 292 unmanned aerial vehicles detected along the Indo-Pakistan border during the same period. This underlines the persistent threat posed by narcotics smuggling in the region.

In addressing the broader international narcotics trade, the government identified 66 fugitives related to drug syndicates. Most notably, 24 Red Notices and 25 Blue Notices were issued, resulting in the successful extradition of five individuals from countries such as the UAE, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)