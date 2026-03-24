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India's Landmark Case: Harish Rana's Journey to Passive Euthanasia

Harish Rana, India's first person allowed passive euthanasia, passed away at AIIMS-Delhi after 13 years in a coma. Approved by the Supreme Court, his case highlighted the evolving legal stance on euthanasia, underscoring the right to die with dignity. His organs were donated posthumously, offering hope to others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:20 IST
India's Landmark Case: Harish Rana's Journey to Passive Euthanasia
  • Country:
  • India

Harish Rana, who became the first individual in India to be granted passive euthanasia, died at AIIMS-Delhi following a 13-year coma, as confirmed by officials.

The Supreme Court's decision on March 11, which permitted this course of action, represents a landmark moment in the ongoing conversation regarding euthanasia in India.

Posthumously, Harish's family kindly donated his corneas and heart valves, emphasizing a noble cause amid their personal grief, illustrating society's broader benefit from his case.

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