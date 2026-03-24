India's Landmark Case: Harish Rana's Journey to Passive Euthanasia

Harish Rana, who became the first individual in India to be granted passive euthanasia, died at AIIMS-Delhi following a 13-year coma, as confirmed by officials.

The Supreme Court's decision on March 11, which permitted this course of action, represents a landmark moment in the ongoing conversation regarding euthanasia in India.

Posthumously, Harish's family kindly donated his corneas and heart valves, emphasizing a noble cause amid their personal grief, illustrating society's broader benefit from his case.