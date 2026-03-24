Tragedy in Jharkhand: Mental Health Crisis Leads to Heinous Crime

In a shocking incident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a 40-year-old man with a history of mental health issues has been arrested for the gruesome murder of his mother. The accused, identified as Namjon Barjo, reportedly attacked his 65-year-old mother, Mary, with a stick and a sharp-edged iron weapon before setting her body on fire using wooden logs.

The horrifying crime took place in Kamrora village, and the police, upon being alerted by locals, recovered what remained of the body. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Chakradharpur, Kumar Vinod, stated that the remains would be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for DNA analysis.

Barjo, who fled towards the neighboring district of Khunti after committing the crime, was apprehended by the police and put into judicial custody. Given his mental health history, authorities plan to send him to the Central Institute of Psychiatry in Ranchi for further treatment. Local residents alleged that he had a past incident involving the murder of his father, further emphasizing the critical need for effective mental health management.

(With inputs from agencies.)