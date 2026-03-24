Left Menu

Tragedy in Jharkhand: Mental Health Crisis Leads to Heinous Crime

In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a man with mental health issues was arrested for killing his mother. Namjon Barjo attacked her with a weapon, burnt the body, and fled. While he was later arrested and sent to judicial custody, the case highlights mental health crisis and its severe implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:46 IST
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Mental Health Crisis Leads to Heinous Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a 40-year-old man with a history of mental health issues has been arrested for the gruesome murder of his mother. The accused, identified as Namjon Barjo, reportedly attacked his 65-year-old mother, Mary, with a stick and a sharp-edged iron weapon before setting her body on fire using wooden logs.

The horrifying crime took place in Kamrora village, and the police, upon being alerted by locals, recovered what remained of the body. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Chakradharpur, Kumar Vinod, stated that the remains would be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for DNA analysis.

Barjo, who fled towards the neighboring district of Khunti after committing the crime, was apprehended by the police and put into judicial custody. Given his mental health history, authorities plan to send him to the Central Institute of Psychiatry in Ranchi for further treatment. Local residents alleged that he had a past incident involving the murder of his father, further emphasizing the critical need for effective mental health management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026