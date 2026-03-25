The Silence of Diplomacy: India's Stance Amidst US-Israel-Iran Conflict
Jan Hastakshep criticized the NDA government for its silence during the US-Israel-Iran conflict, describing the attack on Iran as unprovoked. At a seminar attended by notable figures, it was claimed that this is part of a pattern of US military aggression. The situation raises questions about India's foreign policy stance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Jan Hastakshep, a civil rights group, has sharply criticized the NDA government for remaining silent on the US-Israel-Iran conflict, calling the assault on Iran 'unprovoked.'
In a statement post-seminar, the group cited previous instances of US military aggression against sovereign nations, suggesting a pattern that persists.
The seminar, attended by former union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, journalists, and academics, called attention to what they see as India's weakened foreign policy stance in this diplomatic crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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