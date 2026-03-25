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Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal LPG Rackets

The Delhi Police dismantled two illegal LPG hoarding and refilling rackets in South and Southwest Delhi, seizing 248 cylinders and arresting five individuals. The operations targeted unauthorized storage and sales by licensed delivery agents and a local resident, sparking ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:18 IST
Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal LPG Rackets
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In a decisive move against illegal LPG activities, Delhi Police dismantled two separate rackets, seizing 248 cylinders across South and Southwest Delhi. Authorities apprehended five individuals involved in unauthorized storage and refilling operations.

The first raid took place in Sangam Vihar, where the crime branch unearthed 183 Indane cylinders, 154 of which were filled. The operation revealed that registered delivery personnel, Sher Singh, Suraj Parihar, Raghu Raj Singh, and Jitender Sharma, diverted cylinders from their supply, refilled smaller quantities, and sold them illegally.

In a parallel operation in Chhawla, Ashok Kumar was caught hoarding and selling 65 cylinders. Efforts continue as officials delve deeper into these networks, urging legal action while recovering commercial and domestic cylinders, refilling tools, and scales from the operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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