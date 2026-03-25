Knife Incident at Tokyo's Chinese Embassy Deepens Japan-China Rift

Tensions between China and Japan escalated after a knife incident at the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, involving a Japanese self-defense force member. Kodai Murata, a 23-year-old second lieutenant, was arrested for entering the embassy unlawfully, allegedly armed with a knife. The Chinese government responded by demanding a thorough investigation and punishment for Murata.

The incident has intensified the existing diplomatic rift between the two countries, with China accusing Japan of failing to fulfill obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to protect diplomatic missions. China also protested Japan's recent school textbook narratives about World War II events and the nation's claims over the disputed Senkaku Islands.

These incidents come amid already strained relations due to Japan's political statements regarding Taiwan and subsequent Chinese trade measures. As Japan downgraded its diplomatic ties with China, calls for diplomatic remedies continue, with Beijing urging Tokyo to correct its actions for the stability of bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)