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Anticipatory Bail Granted in High-Profile POCSO Case

The Allahabad High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple in a POCSO case, while instructing involved parties not to speak to media. Allegations of sexual exploitation prompted investigation, with the defense claiming false implications and a willingness for a narcoanalysis test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:58 IST
Anticipatory Bail Granted in High-Profile POCSO Case
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari. The duo faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, as alleged in a recent FIR.

Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha, presiding over the case, also imposed a strict media gag on all parties. Earlier directives had already stayed Swami Avimukteshwaranand's arrest until the court's decision. This case surfaced following allegations of sexual exploitation concerning multiple minors, brought to the forefront by complainant Ashutosh Pandey.

Avimukteshwaranand has denied these claims, citing a fabricated conspiracy and offering to undergo a narcoanalysis test to affirm his innocence. Meanwhile, the state government's objections hinge on procedural technicalities, emphasizing the defense's direct approach to the high court without first involving a lower court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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